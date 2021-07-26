RI celebrates two new affordable housing developments, child care center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ State leaders and lawmakers gathered Monday to celebrate the completion of two new affordable housing developments in Providence.

The two developments, made possible by ONE Neighborhood Builders, represent a nearly $20-million investment in the capital city.

“Housing costs are skyrocketing in Rhode Island, squeezing renters and first-time homebuyers,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for both developments. “I’m glad to be here in Olneyville to celebrate the opening of affordable, energy-efficient apartments and homes made possible in part because of federal investments.”

The nonprofit organization said the first development, King Street Commons, boasts 30 new affordable apartment units and a child care center, which will be operated by Children’s Friend. It also includes the revitalization of 32 apartment units in the city’s Elmwood Avenue neighborhood.

Families have already begun moving into many of the apartments, according to the nonprofit organization, and the child care center is scheduled to open in September.

“At a time when housing is such a crucial need, we applaud the fact that ONE Neighborhood Builders and their construction team broke ground on King Street Commons on April 1, 2020 amidst the pandemic, and they continued throughout this past difficult year – employing 80 workers throughout the construction,” Sen. Jack Reed said.

The second development, Sheridan Small Homes, includes five low-income condominiums, all of which are under contract with first-time homebuyers.

“Whenever we launch a new housing development, we focus on the fact that we’re not simply developing housing – we’re building community,” ONE Neighborhood Builders Executive Director Jennifer Hawkins said. “We investigate the needs of each neighborhood where we build.”

“At King Street Commons, we invited Children’s Friend to partner with us because we knew of the urgent need for more local, high-quality child care,” she continued. “At Sheridan Small Homes, we partnered with Building Futures to use the construction of the first two homes as a hands-on training opportunity for their workforce development program.”

The projects were made possible through a variety of federal and state grants, as well as private donations.