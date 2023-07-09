PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 48th Cape Verdean Independence Day Festival was held at India Point Park in Providence Sunday afternoon.

The event was organized by Rhode Island Cape Verdean Heritage, a local non-profit organization. The President of the organization, Denise DeBarros, said around 85 vendors were at the event selling food and merchandise.

“Also, lots of resources, so like non-profits – our theme for the festival is mental health. We want to help educate and empower our community to take advantage of all the resources we have here,” said DeBarros.

12 News also spoke with the Vice President of Rhode Island Cape Verdean Heritage, Ineida Rocha, who says the location of the festival –India Point Park- holds a special meaning for the local Cape Verdean community.

“The reason we’re having it here is because it’s very historic to the Cape Verdean community in Rhode Island; it’s one of the first areas in Providence we established in when we came,” said Rocha. “It’s purposefully – strategically selected; it’s a landmark for us,” she continued.

Rocha also explained that the words “Kultura Ta Kura,” which were displayed on signs and on the shirts of many attendees, means “Culture heals,” and encapsulates what the festival is about.

“It’s important to celebrate our heritage, celebrate our ethnicity,” said Rocha. “It’s about having a piece of home away from home.”

The Cape Verdean Independence Day Festival runs until 8 p.m. Sunday.