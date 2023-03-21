CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is one of nearly two dozen other states calling on both Kia and Hyundai manufacturers to take action to prevent car thefts.

Last week, Cranston police put out a warning that there has been a recent spike in attempted thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the Edgewood neighborhood.

Just last year, police in Providence were experiencing the same thing and dealt with more than a dozen thefts.

Now Attorney General Peter Neronha is joining attorney generals from across the country to petition the car companies to take action.

“In 2015, Anti-theft immobilizers were standard equipment on 96% of other manufacturers’ vehicles. But Kia and Hyundai had immobilizers on only 26% of their vehicles,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

AG Neronha and his counterparts in Connecticut and Massachusetts have signed a letter to Kia and Hyundai manufacturers asking them to install the same anti-theft immobilizers that are standard on other vehicles.

Without the anti-theft devices, late model Hyundais and Kias that use a traditional key are easy to hotwire, making them easier to steal. Authorities say stolen vehicles are often used in crimes but are harder to connect to suspects.

Cranston police are urging residents with similar vehicles to install some form of anti-theft device and gave some examples: