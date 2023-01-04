PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Friars fanatics officially have a brand new brew.

Union Station Brewery released a new beer this week that pays homage to the Providence Friars men’s basketball team.

The Friartown Old School IPA was brewed by fans for fans, according to head brewer David Kenney.

Kenney said the beer is a West Coast-style IPA that is “brimming with American hops for that classic citrus, piney, herbal character.”

The beer is described has crisp, clean and dry with subtle caramelized malt flavor.

Friartown Old School IPA is available for sale at both Union Station Brewery in Providence and Haxton’s Liquor Store in Warwick. The beer is being sold in four-packs of 16-ounce traditional tallboy cans.

Courtesy: Union Station Brewery

It is also available for fans to purchase at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, which is the Friars’ home court.

There will be a larger rollout of the beer to select bars, liquor stores and restaurants across the state later this week.

The No. 2 Friars are facing off against the No. 4 UConn Huskies Wednesday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Friars fans packed bars and restaurants across the capital city ahead of the Big East rivalry game, including the Palozej family, who was among the crowd at Union Station Brewery.

But the Connecticut natives told 12 News they’re a house divided.

“Lifelong Friars fans,” Hayden Palozej said of himself and his father Dean Palozej, who graduated from Providence College back in 1978.

“We live in Connecticut, we’re all from Connecticut,” his cousin Matt Palozej retorted. “Couple of traitors over there … I stayed loyal to my state.”

Despite their differences, all agreed that the game itself is a bonding experience for the three of them.

“I’m ecstatic to be here,” Dean Palozej said. “To watch this game with my boys … It’s incredible.”