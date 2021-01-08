RI Bomb Squad detonates old explosives found inside East Providence home

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Bomb Squad responded to a home in East Providence Friday afternoon after a resident discovered some old explosives.

Deputy Chief Michael Sweeney of the State Fire Marshal’s office believes the explosives were in the Arnold Street home for “a number of years.”

He said the explosives were brought there by the resident’s father, who was in the military.

“Over the course of the years, the explosives probably broke down a little bit because of age, and the daughter started pressing her father, ‘Are the explosives still here?’ Because they wanted to get them out of the house,” Sweeney explained.

He said since the dynamite was too risky to transport, the bomb squad dug a hole in the yard and detonated the explosives onsite.

“They make an assessment of it and they make a decision whether they have to blow it up on site or transport it somewhere else and do it,” he said.

The removal and detonation of the explosives went smoothly, according to Sweeney.

