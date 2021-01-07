RI Black leaders: Capitol riot enforces need for uncomfortable conversations, action

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Black leaders in Rhode Island say conversations need to happen and action must be taken after Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

They say the first step is acknowledgment from those who believe racism is not real.

“No different from terrorists from overseas,” Brother Gary Dantzler of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island said. “We’re dealing with white supremacy, hatred, bigotry. There’s a long history of that in America and it really clearly showed that.”

One Trump supporter told 12 News Wednesday the riot was in response to voter fraud, while others say the president should accept the election results.

“Sometimes I had to go on the radio and defend what tweets he had out, but I cannot defend anything that’s going on right now,” said Jerry Zarrella, co-chair for President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign in Rhode Island.

Dantzler said there were stark differences between what happened at the Capitol and what happens to Black people while protesting.

“You had one murder, there was no tear gas excessive, there was no SWAT doing their job, police officers doing their job,” he said.

NAACP Providence Chapter President Jim Vincent says what the nation should take from the riot is that it’s time to have conversations about racism in this country.

“Something has to be done to tell the people that are his supporters that look, you’ve been deceived, you’ve been lied to, you’ve been diluted, and in order for our democracy to move forward, you have to own up to the fact that you’ve been duped,” he said.

“Let’s come together as Americans,” Vincent added. “We have more in common than what separates us.”

Newly elected Senator Tiara Mack also weighed in, stating this nation has not addressed issues that are deeply rooted in its history.

“Right now, our country is not ready to have conversations about race and reckon with the racist past, and reckon with what it means to contend with these insurrectionists who went against all fact and logic to stand firmly against what we stand for,” she said.

Mack added, “this is also a huge distraction from the conversations we should be having about race, that we should be having about policing, that we should be having about a global pandemic including housing, education, and a host of other issues.”

Cranston City Council member Aniese Germain is from Haiti and says this is not the America she’s used to seeing.

“Whenever there is turmoil or political differences, the U.S. is the first country to send a mission to put people together,” she said. “It’s the suppression of Black votes, it’s to say that people who voted — they don’t want those people. Black people went and voted en masse and that’s why they say the election is not fair.”

Mack also said we haven’t seen any productive policy that addresses the relationship between Black people in Rhode Island and police, but she believes the first step to fixing that is electing people who are more representative of the entire population.