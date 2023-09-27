PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The McKee administration is making an effort to ramp up the state’s efforts to fight the state’s housing and homelessness crises as the colder months approach.

The Rhode Island Department of Housing announced they’re issuing $10 million in awards to a wide range of organizations across the state through the Consolidated Homeless Fund.

Officials said 27 total organizations will be getting the money to put 66 projects in motion, ranging from housing construction and emergency shelters to street outreach and homelessness prevention, as well as investments in other supportive services and resources.

Those organizations include nonprofits such as Sojourner House and Amos House along with other agencies like Crossroads RI, the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness, Foster Forward, and the Diocese of Providence. Some local behavioral healthcare providers are also included in the funding.

State officials also said they plan to hold a media briefing within the next two weeks to outline their official winter action plan.

“As the winter approaches, we are significantly increasing our commitment to programs addressing homelessness in Rhode Island – including the expansion of funding for shelters and services throughout the state,” Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor said. “We are fortunate that so many strong partners have brought forward such strong proposals.”

Other organizations getting funding include:

Westerly Area Warm Meals

Westbay Community Action, Inc.

Washington Square Services Corporation

Lucy’s Hearth

House of Hope Community Development Corporation

Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center

Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County

Community Care Alliance

Child and Family

Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center

Thrive Behavioral Health

Pawtucket Housing Authority

Turning Around Ministries

Better Lives Rhode Island

Newport Mental Health

East Bay Community Action Program

Tri-County Community Action Agency

Family Service of Rhode Island

Housing Network of Rhode Island