Rhode Island’s unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in September

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.2% in September, and 75% of jobs lost in the state at the start of the coronavirus pandemic have now been recovered.

The state Department of Labor and Training said Thursday that the September unemployment rate was down from the August rate of 5.8% and the year-ago rate of 10.9%.

The national rate for September was 4.2%.

The overall number of nonfarm jobs in the state grew in September, the ninth consecutive month of job gains.

The state lost about 108,000 jobs March and April of 2020 at the start of the pandemic, but has since recovered more than 81,000.