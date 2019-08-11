Rhode Island’s oldest African American Church celebrates 200 years of worship

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — On the East Side of Providence sits a 200-year-old church, the Congdon Street Baptist Church. According to Pastor Justin Lester, it’s the oldest prominently African American church in Rhode Island.

“It’s amazing to see that there is a black space, a brown space that has stayed together,” said Pastor Justin Lester.

We were founded as a church with a number of families, and on education,” said Pastor Lester. The original church was the African Union Meeting House.

#VideoNow: You feel the love here at Congdon Street Baptist Church! Thank you for inviting @wpri12 to your 200 year anniversary! pic.twitter.com/aQkh3ozuJJ — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) August 11, 2019

“To see 200-years of consistency in a black space is absolutely amazing.”

Sunday’s celebration continues until 3:30pm and all are welcome.

