Protesters make their way onto I-95 North in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Dozens of protesters have surrounded the I-95 North on ramp near the Providence Place mall in an attempt to block traffic as they express their frustrations with a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge three Louisville police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Several protesters scaled the fence near the on ramp and attempted to get on the highway itself, but police were able to prevent them from doing so.

The group continues to move throughout the streets of Providence, causing traffic backups in the area.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by three officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant, which was part of a narcotics investigation.

Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday an investigation into the incident showed the officers did announce themselves before entering. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

“The justice system let us down again,” Black Lives Matter Rhode Island President Brother Gary Dantzler said.

Dantzler joined protesters outside the Providence Public Safety Complex. He said he, like many others, are overwhelmed by the grand jury’s decision.

A small group of protestors have gathered outside the Providence Public Safety Complex. They say they are beyond frustrated with today's announcement by the AG of Kentucky that no charges will be filed in the death of Breonna Taylor.

“I think it’s very upsetting,” Dantzler said. “I’m frustrated … I’m filled with rage, I’m angry, I’m mad.”

“The people who killed Breonna Taylor should be arrested,” he continued. “The three cops should go to jail, to prison for life.”

Protesters also gathered in Burnside Park. Miguel Sanchez tells 12 News he joined the crowd to call for police reform and racial justice.

Protestors are gathering in Burnside Park in Providence to show their frustration with the Breonna Taylor case.

“This is our community, this is where we live, this is where we need to be heard,” Sanchez said. “We need to put pressure on local officials and we need it known that that stuff will not be tolerated in our city.”