Rhode Islanders gather for silent vigil to honor Justice Ginsburg

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Dozens of Rhode Islanders lined the State House steps Friday night with candles for a silent vigil honoring the memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Rep. Teresa Tanzi tweeted soon after Ginsburg’s death, inviting Rhode Islanders to attend.

“Bring a candle and join us there,” she said. “Tonight we honor her work and life, tomorrow we fight to protect her legacy.”

The crowd continues to grow. Candles are being placed and people are speaking about the affects Ruth had on their lives. pic.twitter.com/eSITV74fEm — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) September 19, 2020

Several Rhode Island lawmakers, including advocate for women’s rights and longtime state Rep. Edith Ajello, joined Tanzi at the State House, where people took turns speaking about the impact Ginsburg has had on their lives.