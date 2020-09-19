Rhode Islanders gather for silent vigil to honor Justice Ginsburg

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Dozens of Rhode Islanders lined the State House steps Friday night with candles for a silent vigil honoring the memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Rep. Teresa Tanzi tweeted soon after Ginsburg’s death, inviting Rhode Islanders to attend.

“Bring a candle and join us there,” she said. “Tonight we honor her work and life, tomorrow we fight to protect her legacy.”

Several Rhode Island lawmakers, including advocate for women’s rights and longtime state Rep. Edith Ajello, joined Tanzi at the State House, where people took turns speaking about the impact Ginsburg has had on their lives.

Providence

