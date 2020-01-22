Rhode Island to divest from private prisons, gun makers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) ─ The state’s public pension fund will stop investing in companies that operate private prisons or make assault-style weapons for sale to civilians, according to Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner.

Magaziner said the state public pension system has just $250,000 invested in two gun companies and two prison companies, which represents 0.003% of the state’s $8.7 billion pension fund.

While it only makes up a small percentage of the pension fund, Magaziner hopes the decision sends a message.

“It’s something that the state should not be associating with,” Magaziner said.

Erica Keuter, an East Greenwich woman who survived the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, praised the move.

“When state government takes a stand and prioritizes the wellbeing of the members of our community, lives will be saved,” Keuter said.

Frank Saccoccio of the state’s Second Amendment Coalition was critical of Magaziner’s decision, believing the state treasurer is using this divestment for political gain.

“You do not jeopardize your return on investment for political gain, especially if a product is a legally manufactured and sold product,” Saccoccio said in a statement.

Magaziner believes his decision is fiscally responsible.

“If Rhode Island as a state is going to be a place that is moral and just and ethical…we can’t associate with companies that profit off of human suffering,” Magaziner said.

Rhode Island is the fourth state pension system to drop its investments in both private, for-profit prisons and the manufacture of certain firearms for civilian use.

Eyewitness News has learned that within the week, the state will have the funds pulled from these companies and reinvested elsewhere.