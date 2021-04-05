Rhode Island to consider naming an official state coral

Providence

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is considering a state coral to join the official state bird, official state fish and official state insect.

The General Assembly is expected to vote this week on giving the special designation to the northern star coral, which is found in Narragansett Bay and other waters around Rhode Island.

Koty Sharp, a coral expert at Roger Williams University, said she supports the bill because it draws attention to climate change and the impact on the ocean.

Sen. James Seveney, the bill’s sponsor in the Senate, said it’s also fun.

Providence

