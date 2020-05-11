12 RESPONDS //
Rhode Island Supreme Court to hear cases remotely

Providence

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Providence Superior Court_224524

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments this week using remote technology for the first time.

A court spokesman said Monday the high court will hear seven cases total Wednesday and Thursday during which the five justices and the attorneys will all be at separate locations.

Hearings in March and April were postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, Save The Bay’s annual open water swim that raises funds to protect Narragansett Bay is also going virtual this summer. Instead of a 2-mile swim from Newport to Jamestown, participants will have several other options.

Providence

