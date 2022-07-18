PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has sued five more landlords who rent properties in which children with lead poisoning live.

The state attorney general said Monday that the three properties in Providence, one in Central Falls, and one in Newport all contain significant lead hazards and the landlords have failed to comply with state lead poisoning prevention laws.

Attorney General Peter Neronha has now filed 17 lawsuits since last fall against landlords who have failed to fully address alleged lead violations on their properties.

“Landlords who prioritize profits over the health of children and the risk of lead poisoning will find themselves facing a strong response from our office,” Neronha said.

“The allegations against the defendants here, and against those in other cases we have brought, are that a landlord was notified multiple times that there is a lead hazard on their property, that a child living there was lead poisoned, and that they did nothing about it. These circumstances are unacceptable, the health consequences are serious, and strong action by this Office is warranted,” he continued.

State health officials say children with lead poisoning can suffer learning disabilities, loss of IQ, and reduced attention span.