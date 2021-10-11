Rhode Island State Trooper gets ready to run 125th Boston Marathon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s an exciting time for sports fans in the New England region as the Red Sox kicked off a 2-game home stint in the American League Divisional Series Sunday night. This, as runners from across the country are doing final preparations for Monday’s Boston Marathon.

One of those runners Rhode Island State trooper Daniel O’ Neil who will be running in his first marathon on one of the biggest stages on Monday.

After runners finish up with the 26.2 mile run, Boston will quickly shift it’s focus to game 4 of the ALDS at Fenway Park.

“It doesn’t get any better than this” said lifelong Red Sox fan Thierri Cushing.

Fans from near and far filling up around Fenway Park on Sunday as the Red Sox geared up for game 3 of the ALDS.

“Playoff baseball here in Boston, it’s crazy” said Tyler Veldsci.

The stakes at an all time high, win or go home.

“Fans are different here. There’s a different atmosphere here, everyone’s pumped” said Veldsci.

In the past the Red Sox games have landed on the same day as marathon Monday but this year the over 26 mile race is in October, lining up with postseason baseball.

“It’ll be people coming together for Boston Strong” said Boston super fan Britany Tompkins.

For Rhode Island State trooper Daniel O’ Neil, running the Boston marathon was a dream and his cause.

“Here I am in 2021 running my first ever marathon for cops for kids with cancer” says O’ Neil.

O’ Neil says training for a marathon is no walk in the park. “There’s days where it’s raining, there’s days when it’s freezing. there’s days when it’s very opt, but you have to continue to train every day so that you can do your best at the marathon”, says O’ Neil.

After the 2020 marathon was canceled due to COVID, O’ Neil is using his 2 years of training to put his best foot forward.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience so I want to make sure I do my best”, says O’ Neil.

It’s a race that’s just as mentally demanding as it is physical.

“You know, pain is weakness leaving the body”, says O’ Neil. ” MY wife and my two boys have been there every step of the way cheering me on and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone in Boston on Monday”, says O’ Neil.

Daniel O’ Neil says he’s running for more than just his family. He says he has helped raise almost $300,000 for charity “Cops for Kids with Cancer”. Hoping the Boston Marathon becomes a new yearly tradition.