Rhode Island Seafood Festival returns to India Point Park

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s not every day you can practically eat your weight in seafood, and many people did just that this weekend at the annual Rhode Island Seafood Festival.

Since its inception in 2011, the event has been gaining popularity among seafood lovers and foodies, with thousands of people in attendance this weekend.

“We run the weekend after Labor every year, except for last year of course,” organizer Adrian Crawford said, referring to the pandemic that kept the festival from being held in 2020.

But the festivities have returned with a perfect view of Providence’s waterfront and a variety of local food and beverages, as well as live music.

“It’s a family event and we’ve been growing for eleven years now,” Crawford said. “We’re super appreciative of all the support that the community and the local restaurateurs, and all the great guests that come by and support us year after year.”

You can learn more about the festival on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 9/3/21: Attorney General Peter Neronha

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community