Rhode Island Seafood Festival returns to India Point Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s not every day you can practically eat your weight in seafood, and many people did just that this weekend at the annual Rhode Island Seafood Festival.

Since its inception in 2011, the event has been gaining popularity among seafood lovers and foodies, with thousands of people in attendance this weekend.

“We run the weekend after Labor every year, except for last year of course,” organizer Adrian Crawford said, referring to the pandemic that kept the festival from being held in 2020.

But the festivities have returned with a perfect view of Providence’s waterfront and a variety of local food and beverages, as well as live music.

“It’s a family event and we’ve been growing for eleven years now,” Crawford said. “We’re super appreciative of all the support that the community and the local restaurateurs, and all the great guests that come by and support us year after year.”

