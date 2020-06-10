Rhode Island Recovers: United Way commits $600K to help nonprofits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The United Way of Rhode Island (UWRI) is now accepting applications for $600,000 worth of grants to help local nonprofits get back on their feet.

According to UWRI, funding of up to $25,000 for six months of operational support is available through its new Rhode Island Recovers program.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 17, and the organizations that are approved will be notified by Tuesday, June 30.

Apply and learn more here »

The grants will be awarded to nonprofits working in areas such as housing, workforce development, financial stability, and expanded learning, and those that work in communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or with limited access to financial support will be prioritized.

“Our entire state, and certainly our nonprofits, faces immense challenges and a potentially long road on the way toward recovery and adapting to the new normal,” UWRI President and CEO Cortney Nicolato said in a news release. “It is vital we provide support to those who are struggling while at the same time helping our neighbors who’ve been most severely impacted.”

Anyone who is interested in applying can view a recorded information session online. Organizations must register in advance to attend the Zoom sessions, which are held on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m.