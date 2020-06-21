Rhode Island Pride holds march for ‘Trans Black Lives’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds came together Saturday afternoon for the Trans Black Lives Matter march through Providence.

The group gathered in Cathedral Square before marching to the Rhode Island State House.

They waived flags, held signs bearing the names of transgender people whose lives were lost, and chanted things like, “Who’s streets? Our streets.”

Organizers say its important for the Pride community to support the Black Lives Matter movement and “rise up against police brutality and systemic oppression, racial profiling, unfair treatment, and discrimination.”

June is LGBTQIA+ Pride Month. Saturday’s march followed the route of the very first Pride in Rhode Island, held in 1976.