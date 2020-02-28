Rhode Island man says in lawsuit he was abused by priest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — A Rhode Island man alleges in a lawsuit he was molested as a child by a Roman Catholic priest who also trafficked children for sex while church leaders looked the other way.

Robert Houllahan said in the suit filed Thursday that he was sexually abused in the 1970s by the late Rev. Normand Demers. He also alleged that Demers received the protection of the Diocese of Providence and its leaders.

The diocese and current Bishop Thomas Tobin are among the defendants.

The diocese released a statement Friday saying it hasn’t received a copy of the lawsuit and Demers was removed from ministry in 2002 following a credible allegation of abuse: