EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island FC is continuing to explore its options of where to play its inaugural season.

In the event that Tidewater Landing in Pawtucket is not ready in time, Pierce Field in East Providence could be one of the top contenders.

The prospect of having Rhode Island FC playing its inaugural season there has Mayor Bob DaSilva excited, as he met with the team on Tuesday to discuss logistics.

“It went well,” he said.

DaSilva said both the city and the team would benefit from playing at the historic field, especially in a community that loves the game.

“We have a rich, love of the sport in the community,” he said. “We have the East Providence Youth Soccer Association, which I was one of the founding members of, and we have the Bayside FC soccer organization.”

The width of the field is one of the bigger modifications that would need to be made if the club were to play at Pierce.

“We’d be willing to work with them to make that happen and we think we could do that within the timeline,” DaSilva said.

Outside of the location, DaSilva the city and state could see a natural growth for local businesses.

“The offshoot is you have people coming into local restaurants before the game or they get to see what a beautiful community we are, and we hope that becomes a reality,” he said.

The two city and team have not yet scheduled another meeting to talk about the possibility, but DaSilva said he is more than happy to have more ongoing conversations.