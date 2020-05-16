Rhode Island College holds virtual commencement for Class of 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island College held a virtual commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 on Saturday.

Prerecorded messages were posted on their website from Governor Gina Raimondo, RIC President Frank Sanchez, and others.

“This accomplishment graduating today is one of the biggest of your life,” Raimondo said. “Your ability to get here today, despite the challenges, has prepared you for what lies ahead.”

Sanchez said due to the coronovirus pandemic, this was without question a year for the graduates to remember.

“The global pandemic that we are all now experiencing has impacted every aspect of our lives and is now impacting the pomp and circumstance of what would have been your commencement day.”

The celebration also featured video collages of graduating students within each school; arts and sciences, business, education, nursing and social work.

The University of Rhode Island and Providence College will both hold their virtual commencement ceremonies on Sunday.