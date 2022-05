PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a two year hiatus Rhode Island College’s commencement ceremonies returned to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.

The ceremony was virtual in 2020, then downsized to multiple on-campus events in 2021 due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, Senator Jack Reed welcomed the graduating class and Maria Ducharme, president of The Miriam Hospital and a RIC graduate, delivered the commencement address.