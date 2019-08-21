RI Attorney General to update investigation into Wyatt incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After the incident outside the Wyatt Detention Center last week involving protesters, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha is calling a news conference Wednesday morning to provide an update on the investigation.

Neronha’s office said he, Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni, and Central Falls Police Col. Daniel Barzykowski will provide information about the process the investigative team is taking, information being reviewed, an update on the number of eyewitness statements, way in which witnesses can come forward, and the next steps in the investigation.

A pickup truck driven by a Wyatt Detention Center correctional officer drove into a crowd of people protesting the treatment of ICE detainees. The protesters were blocking access to a parking lot. Protestors converged on the vehicle and correctional officers later sprayed pepper spray trying to disperse the crowd. Five people were rushed to the hospital, according to police.

In a photo sent to Eyewitness News from the organizer of the protest, Captain Thomas Woodworth was seen behind the wheel of a pickup truck that drove into a crowd of protesters. Woodworth was initially placed on administrative leave but later resigned.

Neronha’s office continues to seek information from the public about the incident.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. at the Office of the Attorney General on South Main Street in Providence. Eyewitness News plans to stream the news conference live on WPRI.com and the WPRI 12 Facebook page.