Review panel: Officer kicked, punched man being arrested

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — A report released by a civilian review board that oversees the Providence Police Department found that a sergeant verbally taunted a man he was arresting, knelt on the back of his neck, punched and kicked his ribs, kicked his head, and walked on the back of his lower legs.

The report by the Providence External Review Authority was released Wednesday at the request of The Public’s Radio.

Sgt. Joseph Hanley is charged with simple assault for hitting Rishod Gore, several times, during the April 19 encounter.

He has been suspended with pay and is due back in court Oct. 26. No defense attorney is listed in online court records.

Steven Brown of the Rhode Island ACLU called the report “deeply troubling.”

“Not only does the report describe assaultive behavior toward a handcuffed suspect, but it also details the unconscionable failure of other officers to restrain Sgt. Hanley while he allegedly engaged in this conduct,” he said in a statement.

Brown also said the video shows the Providence Police Department’s body camera policy is flawed.

“The city’s purchase and use of body-worn cameras was supposed to promote transparency and accountability,” Brown said. “The body camera policy is regularly flouted, violations are rarely punished, and the transparency these cameras were supposed to provide the public is ignored. We urge the City Council to take action to codify strong standards on the use of these cameras and on the public’s ability to access the recordings in a timely manner.”