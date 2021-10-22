Revel Lounge shooting victim says nightclub should be held responsible because ‘safety is not guaranteed’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Jasmine Washington was enjoying a night out with friends at Revel Lounge last weekend when all of a sudden, gunshots rang out inside the club.

At first, she and her friends thought the gunshots were part of the song that was blaring through the club.

But then her ears started ringing.

Even worse, she realized she’d been hit by a bullet.

“I looked down at my leg and I’m like, ‘oh my God, I have holes in my leg. Somebody shot me,'” Washington recalled.

Washington was among three people who were wounded in the shooting. A fourth person was also injured while trying to escape the building.

The shooting, according to Washington, occurred after a fight broke out inside the nightclub.

While Washington tells 12 News she has a long road to recovery ahead of her, she’s thankful the situation wasn’t much worse.

“Two more inches, they would’ve hit a major artery,” Washington said. “I would’ve been dead … I would’ve bled out no matter how fast my friends reacted.”

“I’m just glad to be alive, I’m glad to still be here,” she continued. “I’m glad I can still be a mother to my kids.”

She didn’t mince words when asked what she would say to the person who shot her.

“You’ve hurt innocent people,” Washington said. “You’ve changed my life forever.”

Washington not only wants the shooter to be held responsible for what happened, she also wants the nightclub to be penalized for not preventing it from happening in the first place.

“They have no regard for the they people that come into their building,” Washington said of Revel Lounge. “They want you to come in, spend your money, get in and get out … and hopefully, you get out safe. But it’s not a guarantee, which makes no sense.”

“How do I walk through a metal detector to get through your establishment, and I get shot?” she continued, referencing the club’s owners. “You control if weapons come in and out of your establishment … They don’t deserve to make one more dollar off of anybody because they now have proved that safety is not guaranteed.”

Revel Lounge has been closed since the shooting. The nightclub will remain shuttered until the Providence Board of Licenses decides whether the business should lose its liquor and entertainment licenses or stay closed for good.