PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its former K-9s.

The department said Sunday that retired K-9 Gero, who worked for nearly seven years as a certified patrol and narcotics K-9, passed away. He was nine and a half years old.

Providence police said Gero was “a true hero and served with distinction,” adding that he assisted in several drug arrests and investigations throughout his career.

Gero worked alongside his partner, Louis Salinaro, during his time with the department.

“Thank you for your dedication, K-9 Gero, may you rest in peace. We are so very sorry to Officer Salinaro for his loss, Gero will always be remembered by the men and women of the PPD,” the Providence Police Department wrote in a post on social media.

Photo courtesy of Providence Police Department