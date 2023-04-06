PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Retired Rhode Island District Court Associate Judge Michael Higgins has died, the Rhode Island Judiciary announced Thursday.

Higgins served on the bench from 1980 to 2010. He was appointed as administrative judge in 2000 and served as acting chief judge from 2008 until his retirement.

“The entire Judiciary is deeply saddened by Judge Higgins’ passing,” Rhode Island Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell said. “He served the Court and the people of Rhode Island with great distinction for twenty-nine years. We are grateful for his years of service and send our condolences to his family.”

Higgins’s wake will be held Tuesday, April 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home in North Kingstown. The funeral Mass will be the following day at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi in Wakefield.

The judiciary said district court calendars will be cleared on Wednesday for the funeral.