Residents trying to stay cool as temperatures soar this weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was another scorcher on Sunday and potentially the start to our first heat wave of the year.

The hot temperatures gave many a reason to hit the beach and splash parks around the state, all in an effort to stay cool during this stretch of heat.

In Fargnoli Park, the cool water of the splash pad brought needed relief to dozens of kids.

“The water is cool for the kids. It’s perfect,” Cynthia Sanchez of Providence said.

Others took a different approach, relaxing in the shade at India Point Park.

“It’s beautiful weather and there is a nice breeze her and there is shade,” Joan Johnson.

Joan Johnson and her husband Bob took the drive from Connecticut to enjoy the day by the coast. They had their chairs and face masks, and of course, plenty of water.

“You have to stay hydrated I guess and try to enjoy it,” Bob Johnson said.

Although these 90 degree temperatures are ideal for a day by at the beach, the Rhode Island DEM issued a health advisory as air quality will reach unhealthy levels due to elevated ground level ozone concentrations.

Officials are also asking people to limit driving if possible and avoid outdoor exercise to prevent any respiratory issues.

We haven’t hit a heat wave yet, as you need at least three straight days of 90 degree heat.

