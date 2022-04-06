PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As soon as you turn the corner onto Friendship Street in Providence, you’ll see the bluish hue against the pavement.

That hue is actually coming from piles of shattered glass littering the roadway.

The glass shards are the only evidence left behind of what appears to be vandals smashing car windows in the neighborhoods surrounding Johnson and Wales University.

12 News drove around the college after receiving reports of car breaks in the area. At least three streets, including Friendship, Pine and Clifford, have glass scattered about numerous parking spaces.

The reported incidents have neighbors on edge.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said someone smashed his mother’s car window in and stole all of her valuables from inside.

“Luckily the alarm went off and kind of scared the guy away,” he said.

The resident tells 12 News he contacted police and provided them with video of a car that may belong to the suspect.

“It’s just sad that you have to keep an eye out on your own stuff,” he said. “Someone is just coming through and taking it.”

JWU is warning students who live both on and off campus to remain on high alert. In a statement, a JWU spokesperson said the university is “encouraging the community to report any suspicious activity and exercise caution when parking downtown.”

12 News reached out to the Providence Police Department regarding the incidents. A spokesperson for the department said she is looking into the reports and will provide an update once she learns more.