Report: RI roadways considered some of the safest in the country

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island roadways are some of the safest in the United States, according to a report released Tuesday by the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

The report reveals Rhode Island is tied with New York when it comes to which state has the safest roadways nationwide, since both have 13 roadway safety laws currently on the books designed with drivers’ safety in mind.

Those traffic laws, which include seatbelt requirements and cell phone restrictions, have been proven to reduce a driver’s risk of getting into a crash.

Massachusetts ranks somewhere in the middle, with just eight traffic laws being actively enforced statewide.

New Hampshire and Vermont are considered two of the worst states when it comes to roadway safety, with only six laws on the books to protect drivers. (The worst states overall, however, are Missouri and Wyoming, both of which only enforce three traffic safety laws.)

In the annual safety report, states are ranked based on three different colors:

Green states have passed at least 11 traffic safety laws. (Rhode Island)

Yellow states have passed at least nine traffic safety laws. (Massachusetts)

Red states have passed eight or less traffic safety laws. (New Hampshire)

While Rhode Island is considered one of the safest states in America, a nationwide uptick in roadway fatalities is still a cause for concern, according to Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety’s Allison Kennedy.

“What we’re seeing is really shocking which shows just how important the roadmap is,” Kenendy said.

The report reveals deadly crashes nationwide skyrocketed last year. More than 20,000 Americans were killed in the first six months alone, according to the report, which the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety said is the most deaths during that time period since 2006.

The majority of the deadly crashes were caused by impaired driving, according to the report.

Alex Otte, the national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), called it a “public safety crisis.”

“The reports over the past two years are not good. Alcohol and drug impairment, speeding, not wearing seatbelts are cited as the leading contributors to more crashes, more injuries and more deaths at a time when fewer cars are on the road,” Otte said. “State legislatures can do their part to stop this by passing laws that keep their communities safe and spare families the trauma of being impacted by someone else’s choice to drive impaired.”

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety is now calling upon the U.S. Department of Transportation to ensure all vehicles are equipped with the appropriate technology that’s been proven to reduce crashes.

“We know that automatic emergency braking reduces and mitigates crashes,” Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety President Cathy Chase said. “We know that other systems, like lane departure warnings, blind spot detection and other technologies, are saving lives. However, they’re not in all cars.”

“We have proven solutions at hand. We need our nation’s leaders to step up and implement them with urgency,” she added.