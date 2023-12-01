PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s no secret that rent prices are skyrocketing in Providence.

But a newly released report shows the cost of rent has risen more in the capital city over the past year than anywhere else in the country.

Zillow’s October 2023 Rent Report estimates that rent prices in Providence are up 7.5% from last year. The average cost of rent in Providence is currently $2,074 per month, which is $63 more than the national average.

To put it in perspective, HousingWorksRI’s 2023 Housing Fact Book found that a tenant would need to make $82,902 annually to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Providence.

Meanwhile, the median household income for a city resident is approximately $56,787 per year.

Rhode Island Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor described the findings as being a “dubious distinction” for Providence.

“It’s worth noting that Hartford is second for its rate of increase and Boston is seventh,” he said on this week’s Newsmakers. “So there is something going on in New England. It isn’t just a Rhode Island issue.”

Wow. @zillow's Oct. 2023 Rent Report shows rents have risen the most over the past year in the Providence market, up 7.5%, w/typical monthly rent of $2,074.



As @TedNesi previously reported, rent in Prov. area was $1,800 in '22 and $1,400 in '19: https://t.co/NSq1wqh1Dx @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ozkeYtGqjF — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) November 28, 2023

State Rep. Enrique Sanchez was alarmed by Zillow’s latest rent report.

“We need rent control,” he wrote in a social media post. “Like now.”

But when asked whether rent control is the solution, Pryor wasn’t so sure.

“It wouldn’t be my first resort,” he said. “It’s an understandable reaction with rents going up too fast … But the key to the solution is supply. It’s increasing inventory.”

The Rhode Island Department of Housing is also working to reduce evictions, according to Pryor. He said the state has invested $3.1 million in an initiative that expands access to civil legal services.

“Evictions can be devastating because it’s very hard to find a new apartment that you can afford,” Pryor explained.

The initiative, which is spearheaded by Rhode Island Legal Services, offers legal representation in eviction cases and mediations with landlords, as well as case management and counseling.

Pryor said the Department of Housing is looking to continue the legal fund again in Fiscal Year 2024.

Those in need of legal assistance can reach out to Rhode Island Legal Services by calling (800) 662-5034.