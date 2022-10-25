EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The cost of rent has continued to rise over the last few years in parts of the country.

According to a report from Zumper, Providence ranked as the 14th most expensive city out of 100 surveyed.

The report considered home-rental prices across the country. The average price for rent for a one-bedroom in Providence is $1,910, which increased 1.60% over the last month. On average, the price for a two-bedroom is $1,960, which also increased 1.60% over the last month.

According to the report, home-rental prices in Providence have increased nearly 25% for one-bedrooms and nearly 11% for two-bedrooms in the last year.

Boston ranks as the second most expensive city, beating San Francisco which came in third. Boston and Providence were the only two New England cities that made the list.

The following cities ranked as the top 10 most expensive in the country: