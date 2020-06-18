Rep. Williams calls to make ‘Juneteenth’ a national holiday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rep. Anastasia Williams has written to Rhode Island’s congressional delegation urging them to sponsor a bill marking “Juneteenth” as a national holiday.

“I am respectfully requesting that you introduce legislation that would recognize June 19, also known as ‘Juneteenth,’ as a Federal holiday, enabling generations of black families and friends to gather and celebrate this monumental day of celebration, reflection, education and most importantly, unity,” Williams wrote in the letter.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 and recognizes the day that Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode to Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to inform slave owners and the community that the Civil War ended and all slaves were to be set free.

“As we are witnessing across the country and the world, the voices of the community of color and its true allies will no longer be silenced and the injustices that continue to be perpetrated against us will not be tolerated, brushed aside, or simply dismissed as unimportant any longer,” Williams continued. “Now is the time to step up and demonstrate to us that we are valued and that we are truly part of this country by declaring ‘Juneteenth’ as a national holiday, affording us the opportunity to celebrate our freedom, culture, and our values.”

Williams says it is “ironic” that the day commemorating African-Americans total freedom is unable to be properly celebrated since it is not a federal holiday giving employees the day off from work.

“Now is the time to show that you are a true ally of the community of color and to become an instrument of change by introducing legislation to end this dark period of history and give our country’s African-Americans the day of remembrance and celebration that they so rightfully deserve,” Williams wrote.