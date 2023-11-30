PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Work to rehabilitate the so-called Superman building in downtown Providence got underway earlier this month.

Bill Fischer, a spokesperson for the building’s owner, High Rock Westminster LLC, said Thursday that construction began on Nov. 3.

Workers are currently focused on demolition and removing hazardous materials. They’ve removed more than 20 dumpsters of debris from the property due to asbestos, according to Fischer.

Over the next few weeks, the building’s HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection systems will be worked on as well.

“The process of renovating and repurposing an iconic 400,000+/- square foot, 100-year-old building is an extraordinary task,” Fischer said. “There are a myriad of regulations and requirements we are being mindful of, especially those that are uniquely applicable to a landmark historic renovation such as the one being undertaken here.”

Fischer also said the demolition progress is on track and they are “pleased with the progress to date.”