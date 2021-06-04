Renovated apartments for formerly homeless families completed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence unveiled 30 newly-renovated housing units Friday for formerly homeless families.

Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Gov. Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza joined community organization leaders to celebrate the completion.

“There’s nothing more heart-breaking than seeing a child have to pick up the school bus outside of a homeless shelter because of a housing shortage,” President and CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island Karen Santilli said. “Ending family homelessness in Rhode Island is entirely possible given adequate funding and the creation of more housing like this that families can actually afford.”

The project is the result of a partnership between Crossroads Rhode Island, R.I. Housing, and the Providence Housing Authority.

“I created the national Housing Trust Fund to provide a dedicated source of federal funding to help increase the supply of affordable housing and I’m pleased this money is being put to good use here in Rhode Island,” Reed said. “Investing in quality, affordable housing goes hand-in-hand with building stronger communities and smart economic development.”

The 30 apartments are located in 14 different buildings in Providence. The new renovations are said to include new interiors, appliances, insulation, heating, exterior renovations, and handicap accessibility.

“A safe, suitable home is something we should never take for granted, yet so many families and children struggle to afford a place to live,” McKee said. “Rhode Island is facing a housing crisis, which is at the root of so many issues in our communities, and this is a major step towards creating a more equitable future for all Rhode Islanders.”

Crossroads said they secured support from the Providence Housing Authority to ensure the tenants’ rent will not exceed 30% of their income.

“This project represents another milestone for an equitable housing future in Rhode Island,” said Mayor Jorge O. Elorza. “This historic investment is an important step towards a just and equitable future for our residents, and by increasing access to safe and affordable housing, we are laying out a blueprint to build a more resilient community.”