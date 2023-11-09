PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There’s a rare opportunity for local Catholics on Thursday and Friday.

The relics of St. Jude the Apostle will be making two stops at Rhode Island churches.

The relics — which are said to contain actual pieces of St. Jude’s remains — will be at St. Augustine’s in Providence on Thursday and at Immaculate Conception in Westerly on Friday.

St. Jude is known as the patron saint of hope and impossible causes.

“What we are praying for is people will be touched, transformed spiritually after having encountered the bones of St. Jude the Apostle,” Father Christopher Maher said.

“Having gone on this spiritual pilgrimage of sorts, they’ll be able to draw closer to their Catholic faith and draw deeper into the spiritual life of what the lord has to offer through the sacraments and through the community of the church and ultimately through an experience of Jesus Christ,” he continued.

Each church will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. for anyone who’d like to take a look.