PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence and the East Side of Providence are now connected by a brand-new bridge.

Over the past week and a half, traffic has been shifted onto the newly built Henderson Bridge from the old bridge, which has been structurally deficient since the mid-1990s, according to the R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

“This is one of those projects that was just sitting there for decades, like many other projects before we started the RhodeWorks program, sitting there for decades just falling down,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said during a news conference held on Monday to mark the opening of the new bridge.

Alviti said the new bridge is 75% smaller, which will reduce operation and maintenance costs. According to him, the former bridge was “overbuilt” as part of a proposed highway expansion project that never came to fruition.

“In addition to us rebuilding a structurally deficient bridge, we recreated it with a new vision,” Alviti explained. “The original bridge was a six-lane bridge with a highway to nowhere on one side of it, and now, we’ve recreated that bridge into a three-lane bridge for vehicle traffic, which is the right size for the traffic we have now and into the future.”

The Henderson Bridge, also known as the Red Bridge, carries roughly 20,000 vehicles per day over the Seekonk River.

The new bridge also features a bike path that’s separated from vehicular traffic, which is expected to open by the end of the month.

“We’ve created economic opportunities by freeing up about 25 acres of land in the path of an old highway that was going nowhere and would never be built,” Alviti added. “The land on both sides of the bridge will lend itself to additional economic growth in the city of Providence and city of East Providence.”

While the Providence side is essentially the same, a new roundabout has been installed on Massasoit Avenue in East Providence. Drivers there can either exit onto the bridge or continue along Massasoit Avenue, according to RIDOT, while those coming from North Broadway will need to take the Massasoit Avenue exit, then use the roundabout to get back onto the bridge.

Traffic coming from Providence will also use the roundabout when they reach the other side. RIDOT said those looking to get to North Broadway will have to follow a detour via Massasoit Avenue until next spring.

Construction on the $84.4 million project will continue all through next year, including the demolition of the old bridge.