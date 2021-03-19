Reed secures $400M+ in funding to help combat RI’s housing crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ More than $400 million in federal funding is on its way to Rhode Island to help tackle the state’s ongoing housing crisis.

With the eviction moratorium slated to expire on March 31, Sen. Jack Reed has successfully secured roughly $450 million to help struggling Rhode Islanders pay for rental assistance, foreclosure prevention and housing counseling funds, and utility assistance.

“We all understand that affordable housing may be the single most effective and available form of personal protective equipment from COVID-19,” Reed said.

Reed said nearly half of the funding will go toward the “RentReliefRI” program, which is scheduled to launch on March 31 and will help both tenants and landlords pay for back-owed costs and upcoming payments.

It’s welcome news to property owner Jack Tavares.

“Programs like that, just like all of the other programs out there, are very important to maintain stability in the communities and what not,” he said.

R.I. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi said on top of this significant investment by the federal government, he is working with the General Assembly to secure even more affordable housing.

“In Rhode Island, everyone likes affordable housing, but nobody likes it near them or next to them or in their backyard,” Shekarchi said. “That practice has to stop and we as a General Assembly will do our part to be sure that does.”