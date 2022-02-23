EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The thirty-day grace period is over for red light cameras in East Providence.

The city has stationed ten cameras throughout the city on high traffic routes including streets like Pawtucket Avenue, Newport Avenue and Broadway.

“Each year, too many families are impacted by crashes caused by people speeding or drivers failing to stop at red lights,” Police Chief William Nebus said on the city’s website.

For the past month, police were only issuing drivers warnings if they were recorded running red lights at the intersections.

Now, if you’re caught, the fine for running a light is $85.