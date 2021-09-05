Red Cross members responding to New Jersey to help those affected by Ida

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two volunteers of the Red Cross Rhode Island Chapter have left for New Jersey to help communities affected by Hurricane Ida.

The two members, Dan and Paul, left Sunday morning from Providence in a Red Cross emergency response vehicle (ERV).

They will be joining over 25 other Connecticut and Rhode Island Region volunteers already deployed to assist with relief efforts.

The emergency response vehicle will aid in disaster relief to mobilize supplies such as ready-to-eat meals, water and snacks, clean-up kits and other items once it arrives in New Jersey.