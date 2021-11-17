Red Cross in ‘critical need’ of disaster team volunteers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As home fire responses are on the rise, the American Red Cross in Rhode Island has a critical need for additional volunteers to join its Disaster Action Team (DAT).

DAT volunteers respond to local disasters, such as home fires, offering the families affected immediate support.

Since Labor Day, the Red Cross said they have seen a nearly 45% increase in local home fire responses in the Ocean State compared to the same time last year.

DAT volunteers, who are trained and available, are ready to respond to these emergencies 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to ensure families don’t have to face tough times alone.

“The significant increase in home fire responses, combined with the impacts associated with the ongoing pandemic, has led to a critical need for volunteer Disaster Action Team members,” said Neil Brockway, Regional Disaster Officer, American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region.

Volunteers make up about 90% of the Red Cross workforce and make it possible to respond to an average of one home fire each day in Rhode Island.

“It’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide disaster relief at a moment’s notice,” said Susan Roberts, Executive Director, American Red Cross Rhode Island Chapter. “Please join our team of compassionate volunteers who are there to provide comfort, care and hope to families experiencing one of their darkest hours.”