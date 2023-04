PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Red Cross is helping seven people, five adults and two children, after a fire on Silver Spring Street on Sunday morning.

A 12 News crew on scene saw damage to the outside of the building, along with several windows open and workers cleaning up debris from the fire.

Right now, there is no word on if anyone was injured.

Calls to the Providence Fire Department for more information on the fire have not been returned.