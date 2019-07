PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Red Cross is assisting several people after a fire broke out at a three-family home in Providence early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the home on Branch Avenue around 2 a.m.

Fire officials say it took crews less than 30 minutes to control the fire.

Five children and 13 adults were displaced and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.