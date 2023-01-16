PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After more than two and a half years, the newly rebuilt Reservoir Avenue Railroad Bridge is back open in Providence.

The bridge, which carries traffic over Amtrak freight rail lines in the city’s Elmwood section, was shut down in July 2020 because it was in poor structural condition. It was roughly 86 years old at the time and was supported by wooden timbers.

The old bridge was demolished in January 2021 and reconstruction work began the following spring.

The projected cost of the entire project was $13.8 million, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.