Ready, set, glow: RI State House tree lighting returns after 2020 hiatus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders are invited to join Gov. Dan McKee for the State House holiday celebration and tree lighting on Thursday.

This year, there will be two Christmas trees on display at the State House, with McKee and his family lighting the first one at approximately 6:15 p.m. The tree lighting was not held in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions.

The State House will be home to a 12-foot Douglas fir from Henry’s Christmas Tree Farm in Scituate which will be placed outside facing Francis and Gaspee streets.

Additionally, an 18-foot artificial tree will take center stage and be put on display inside the State House.

After the tree is lit, McKee and the First Lady Susan McKee will read the holiday classic “The Night Before Christmas.”

The holiday celebration will also feature performances from the Cumberland Clef Sinders, Paul Cuffee Lower School Chorus directed by Christian Stanton, “The Governor’s Own” 88th Army Band’s Portrait of Green Septet and special celebrity guest Billy Gilman.

“The State House Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting is one of the most festive times of the year,” McKee said. “It’s an opportunity for Rhode Islanders from all 39 cities and towns to come together and celebrate the season. My family and I are excited to join Rhode Islanders to enjoy a night filled with family entertainment as we kick off the holiday season.”

As is tradition, the heroes will be on display with special appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus who will be available for socially-distanced pictures with children. Attendees are also asked to bring an unwrapped toy and participate in “Fill a Cruiser” with R.I. State Police.

The toys will be donated to a variety of local charities for distribution to kids in need. Every child who donates an unwrapped toy will be entered into a raffle to win a scooter.