Rally to be held asking Sen. Reed, Whitehouse to take action against confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A rally will be held in Providence Sunday afternoon, urging Rhode Island Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse to take every action possible in the U.S. Senate to halt the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

“Rhode Islanders are not asking for a triple secret silver bullet,” said former state representative Aaron Regunberg. “But we know that if we don’t fight, we’ve already lost — and with reproductive rights, free and fair elections, accessible healthcare, a livable planet, and so much more on the line, that is not an option.”

At the rally, Regunberg said they plan on providing more than a dozen specific procedural strategies that could be used to fight the confirmation.

“We are sharing a ‘How to’ guide with our senators, with 15 specific, concrete procedural actions they could use to block and delay confirmation for as long as possible. We do not expect these actions guarantee success. But when our fundamental rights are on the line, when we know our democracy is at risk, we do expect our elected leaders to exhaust every option to fight for us and our future.”

A similar demonstration was held last week, where hundreds of people showed up.

After the event, both senators released a joint statement that reading in part they “will work uphill and seize the moral high ground to advance equality and opportunity for all. We will continue marching down the trail she and others have blazed to achieve enduring progress. We will seek and demand justice. We will stick to our principles and do what is right. And together, we will prevail.”

On Saturday, a rally was held on the State House steps in support of President Trump. Hundreds were holding banners andwaving Trump 2020 flags, while chanting “Fill the Seat”.

Today’s will begin at Burnside Park at 2 p.m., then march to both senator’s offices in downtown Providence.