Rally to be held asking Reed, Whitehouse to stop Trump’s replacement pick on Supreme Court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A rally will be held Sunday afternoon asking Rhode Island Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse to take action in stopping the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

“This is not a test. Everything we hold dear is on the chopping block, and we are counting on our Senators to do whatever it takes to block an illegitimate seizure of our courts by a GOP minority that hasn’t won a democratic majority in years,” said former Rhode Island state representative Aaron Regunberg.

“Democrats need to literally shut the Senate down — and we want Senator Reed and Senator Whitehouse to know that Rhode Islanders will be with them 100% when they do.”

Several organizations will be involved in the rally, including Rhode Island Working Families Party, RI Democratic Women’s Caucus and Gen Z: We Want to Live.

“Generation Z owes Ruth Bader Ginsburg our thanks. But now all of the rights that she fought for, and that we depend on, are in danger,” said said, Jaychelle Schenck, Gen Z: We Want to Live co-founder.

“Her replacement will determine the laws young people will be forced to live with for the rest of our lives. We need our senators to step up and fight like everything is on the line — because for our generation, it is.”

President Trump is expected to announce his nominee for the vacancy on the Supreme Court in the coming week, pushing the Republican-controlled Senate to consider the pick without delay.

He said his choice would be “a very talented, very brilliant woman”, but he did not yet know whom he would choose.

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

The rally will start at Burnside Park at 2 p.m., then continue to both Reed and Whitehouse’s downtown Providence offices.