Rally planned demanding justice for man injured in moped crash; city officials promise transparency

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Reactions continue to pour in after a 24-year-old was critically injured in a moped crash during a time police were trying to reel in vehicles that did not belong on the roads.

What were once multiple rallies planned for Tuesday night demanding justice for Jhamal Gonsalves, have now moved into one.

Gonsalves was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Sunday night after the incident and family members told 12 News he is currently in a coma. His mother, Tia Tribble, said he is suffering from severe swelling to the head and internal bleeding.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative duty, according to Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, as officials promise a thorough investigation to determine his exact role.

Those organizing the rally say it’s the cell phone video that captured the incident that they can’t seem to shake.

“We cannot let it happen,” Party for Socialism & Liberation organizer Satya Mohapatra said. “It’s not just Providence, it’s nationwide. We saw the nationwide rebellion that took place over the summer.”

Mohapatra says his organization wants an independent investigation of this case. They want to see the officer involved fired and charged, along with reparations for Gonsalves’ family and cuts to the police department.

“The community is organized,” Mohapatra said. “The community wants to come together and say enough is enough.”

On Monday, Providence Public Safety Officials, alongside Mayor Jorge Elorza and R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha said they will be launching a thorough investigation into how the crash happened.

“We are fully committed to making sure we have a transparent and complete investigation,” Elorza said.

Paré said that the R.I. State Police will be double-checking the work of the Providence Police Department’s accident reconstruction team in an effort to have an extra set of eyes.

“We want to get it right,” Paré said.

“We welcome the AG having a separate set of eyes on the investigation, and if the Department of Justice wants to be involved — we welcome their eyes as well,” Elorza added.

The rally is set to start two miles from the crash site at Knight Memorial Library on Elmwood Avenue in Providence at 6 p.m.

Providence Police tell 12 News they will be at the rally to assist.