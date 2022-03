PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders continue to raise their voices in support of Ukraine.

On Sunday, a rally was held on the lawn of the Rhode Island State House calling for an end to Russia’s attack on the people of Ukraine.

People held signs with the colors of Ukraine’s flag and messages reading ‘End Putin’s War in Ukraine’ and ‘Negotiate Don’t Escalate’.

Several speakers addressed the crowd of several dozen people.

The event was organized by the Rhode Island Anti-War Committee.